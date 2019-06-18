Lee Bowyer signs new one-year Charlton Athletic deal

Lee Bowyer led Charlton to promotion to the Championship last season

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has signed a new deal, just a day after it seemed he would leave The Valley.

Bowyer guided the Addicks to promotion from Sky Bet League One last season via the play-offs but he appeared unhappy at only being offered a one-year contract extension, with his initial deal due to end on June 30.

He has now committed himself to the club, however, and will continue to lead the side in the Championship next season, although he conceded the uncertainty had frustrated their summer recruitment plans.

"It has disrupted us a little bit, I can't lie," he told Sky Sports News.

"Players I've been seeing through the summer, to try and sign, have all been saying, 'Well we're going to see what's happening with you first, we want to see what you are doing, we want to come and play under you'. So it has definitely stalled things.

"But now this has all been sorted out we can start moving forward and start bringing in players and start putting our squad together.

"We're due to go back in a week Friday and I'm guessing we'll have three, four, maybe five players coming in by then."

As for his new contract, Bowyer admitted he did not think it was time to move on as he feels he has more to achieve at the club.

"We went on a real journey last season. The club came together - the players, the staff, the fans and we achieved something special," he told the club's official website.

"The journey hasn't finished yet and I'm delighted this has all been agreed.

"This has been a long process and I never wanted to leave, I love this club. I'd like to thank the owner for giving me the initial opportunity and now for continuing to believe in me."

Charlton had issued a candid statement on Monday, insisting they were not in a position to offer Bowyer a longer contract with Belgian owner Roland Duchatelet still looking to sell the club.

But Duchatelet admitted he is pleased Bowyer will remain in charge as the Addicks look to cement their place in the Championship.

"What Lee has achieved in his short time at the club is very impressive. He has united the club once again," he said.

"I would like to thank Lee for his professionalism during this process. While the negotiations have been ongoing, he has continued to work on building a squad for the club's Championship campaign.

"Stability is essential and I am very pleased we now have the best man in place to lead us forward next season."