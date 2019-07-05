Charlton friendly against Romanian side ends in farce after walk-off

0:49 Watch what happened when Romanian side Gaz Metan Medias decided to throw in the towel in their friendly against Charlton in Malaga Watch what happened when Romanian side Gaz Metan Medias decided to throw in the towel in their friendly against Charlton in Malaga

Charlton's pre-season friendly against Romanian top-flight side Gaz Metan Medias ended in farcical scenes on Thursday when their opponents walked off the pitch.

Incensed by the referee's decision to send off two of their players due to a melee that saw the official man-handled after the Addicks were awarded a penalty, Gaz Metan decided they had had enough 49 minutes into a game that was due to last 70 minutes.

Charlton were happy for the two players in question to be subbed off rather than sent off, but the referee insisted the red cards should stand and that signalled the end of the contest.

Lyle Taylor decided to take the penalty anyway - scoring past a team-mate - in a match played at Charlton's training camp in Malaga.

Lyle Taylor stepped up to take a penalty for Charlton... after their friendly in Malaga had already been abandoned!

Lee Bowyer's side were leading 1-0 at the time of the walk-off.

Charlton begin their Sky Bet Championship campaign away to Blackburn on August 3 after they won promotion from League One via the play-offs last season.