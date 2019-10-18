Lee Bowyer accused referee of being 'horrendous' in Charlton's defeat against Swansea City

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer was served with a three-match ban for accusing referee Peter Bankes of "looking after his mate from his academy days" following Charlton's defeat to Swansea City, the FA has confirmed.

In the written reasons for Bowyer's touchline ban, the FA stated how Bankes said in his match report that at the end of the game he was approached by the Charlton boss, who questioned his integrity.

"You were absolutely horrendous you tonight. I bet you are pleased. I see you looked after your mate from your academy days tonight," Bowyer was quoted as saying, before repeating the allegation in the tunnel.

In evidence to the Commission, Bowyer said he had been talking to Swansea City boss Steve Cooper ahead of the match before Bankes engaged in a long and friendly conversation with Cooper.

At the end of his chat, the Swansea manager turned to Bowyer and said "don't worry we're not best mates, he just used to do all our Academy games".

Bowyer had been given two previous sanctions in the past 14 months: a £1,000 fine following his side's defeat to Peterborough in August, and a £1,750 fine after their win at AFC Wimbledon in February when he was fined £1,750 and received a three-game touchline ban.

The Charlton boss stated that his remarks were merely intended to be "sarcastic" and it was not his intention to suggest that Bankes had deliberately made decisions in Swansea's favour.

Lee Bowyer guided Charlton to promotion from the Sky Bet League One last season

The Commission said that the two previous charges indicated that Mr Bowyer still had not fully learned respect for officials and the previous incidents could reach the point of a four-game ban and a £6,000 fine.

However, seeing Bowyer's admission, genuine personal apology and the mitigation factors, the Charlton boss had his sanction reduced to a three-match suspension.

Bowyer must now serve the ban and will sit out games against Derby County, Bristol City and West Brom, and will additionally pay a fine worth £4000 and £1500 towards the cost of the hearing.