West Ham complete £22.4m sale of Marko Arnautovic to Shanghai SIPG

Marko Arnautovic passed his Shanghai SIPG medical over the weekend

West Ham have completed the sale of Marko Arnautovic to Shanghai SIPG for £22.4m (€25m), according Sky sources.

Arnautovic, 30, passed a medical with the Chinese Super League side over the weekend with the deal expected to be made official early next week.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday West Ham were willing to accept a "terrible deal" for Arnautovic because everyone "wants him out".

The east London club were running out of patience after comments made by his brother claiming they are "using" him.

Arnautovic signed a contract extension in January which saw his wages rise by 20 per cent

The Austria international will be heading to China permanently with personal terms understood to have been agreed.

He registered 21 goals in 59 Premier League matches in his two seasons at the club since arriving from Stoke City, and established himself as a fans' favourite at the London Stadium before asking to leave for the Chinese Super League in January.

After pushing for a move away, Arnautovic signed a contract extension which saw his wages rise by 20 per cent to £120,000 a week, including a £40m release clause, which expired on June 14.

West Ham are set to meet the £44.85m release clause for Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez

A sell-on clause means Arnautovic's former club, Stoke, will be due 20 per cent of any fee above £20m.

Sky Sports News understands West Ham will use funds from the sale to help meet the £44.85m release clause of Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.

