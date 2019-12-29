David Moyes on verge of West Ham return with deal '99 per cent' agreed
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 29/12/19 8:45pm
David Moyes is on the verge of being re-appointed the West Ham manager and will take charge of his first game on New Year's Day against Bournemouth.
The 56-year-old's deal to return to the London Stadium is "99 per cent agreed", according to a senior West Ham source, and he is set to take training for the first time on Monday before Wednesday's clash in East London.
More follows...