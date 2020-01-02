West Ham consider Middlesbrough keeper Darren Randolph or Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic

Darren Randolph has been the Republic of Ireland's first-choice goalkeeper in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign

West Ham are keen on Middlesbrough’s Darren Randolph and have also been offered the chance to take Asmir Begovic on loan from Bournemouth as they look to strengthen their options in goal.

Randolph was previously at West Ham for two years until signing for Middlesbrough in 2017 but has been out of the side since November due to injury.

Begovic has been on loan at Qarabag during the first part of the campaign but is understood to want to return to England for the rest of the season, preferably the Premier League.

Begovic lost his place as Bournemouth's number one 'keeper in April last year

Another six-month loan at Qarabag is still an option for the Bosnia-Herzegovina stopper, but there is also interest in him from a number of Championship clubs.

West Ham manager David Moyes is in the market for a new keeper this month with number one Lukasz Fabianski recently returning to the side after injury and question marks over deputies Roberto and David Martin.

