Roberto: West Ham goalkeeper close to joining Alaves on loan

Roberto has struggled for West Ham this season, with several errors leading to goals

West Ham goalkeeper Roberto is close to joining La Liga side Alaves on loan until the end of the season.

It follows West Ham re-signing goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough, as well as having number one Lukas Fabianski soon to return from injury.

Roberto signed for West Ham last summer on a two-year deal as cover for Fabianski but was brought into the first team in September after the Poland international suffered a hip injury.

A series of high-profile errors however led to Roberto being replaced in the team by David Martin.

The move to Alaves would see the 33-year-old return to La Liga, having joined West Ham from Espanyol.