Roberto: West Ham goalkeeper close to joining Alaves on loan
Last Updated: 20/01/20 11:19am
West Ham goalkeeper Roberto is close to joining La Liga side Alaves on loan until the end of the season.
It follows West Ham re-signing goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough, as well as having number one Lukas Fabianski soon to return from injury.
Roberto signed for West Ham last summer on a two-year deal as cover for Fabianski but was brought into the first team in September after the Poland international suffered a hip injury.
A series of high-profile errors however led to Roberto being replaced in the team by David Martin.
The move to Alaves would see the 33-year-old return to La Liga, having joined West Ham from Espanyol.