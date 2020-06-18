West Ham: Premier League fixtures, injury latest for season restart

Will West Ham be celebrating Premier League survival at the end of the season?

The Premier League is back - but what shape are West Ham in? Fixtures, injury latest, the manager's view and more...

Now that the Premier League is back, we run the rule over David Moyes' side, from fixtures and fitness to the manager's view and more...

Analysis: Moyes must repeat survival trick to build at West Ham

Sky Sports' Peter Smith...

West Ham finished the 2017/18 season with a flourish to secure their Premier League survival - and David Moyes will now need to pull off a similar run of results to what he did then if he is to realise his ambitions of building longer-term success in east London.

There were three wins, three draws and three defeats in the final nine games of that season and a similar return this time around could well be enough. But that's easier said than done, given this West Ham team have just one win to their name in their previous nine Premier League games.

In fairness, that latest streak has included some brutal fixtures, with Liverpool twice, Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal all featuring. And West Ham's schedule doesn't get any easier after the restart, with Wolves, Tottenham and Chelsea next up.

But then come opportunities against sides closer to them in the table - and that's when West Ham's key men must deliver. When he took the job, Moyes spoke about how he would prove his credentials as a manager remain by ushering in an era of success at West Ham - but the short-term is all that matters right now. And with only goal difference keeping West Ham out of the bottom three, the stakes are high.

West Ham will have to hit the ground running as soon as the Premier League starts, with three extremely tough games coming up - all of which you can watch on Sky Sports.

The Hammers' fight for Premier League survival resumes with a home game against Wolves on Saturday June 20, followed by London derbies with Tottenham (away on Tuesday, June 23) and Chelsea (at home on Wednesday July 1).

But then comes a batch of games which will potentially decide West Ham's fate. Can they pick up vital points against Newcastle, Burnley, Norwich and Watford?

Moyes will be well aware West Ham's battle against the drop could go right down to the final day and their final two games against Manchester United - a fixture famous for their Carlos Tevez-inspired survival in 2007 - and then at home to relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

Saturday June 20

West Ham vs Wolves

Kick-off: 5.30pm; live on Sky Sports

Tuesday June 23

Tottenham vs West Ham

Kick-off: 8.15pm; live on Sky Sports

Wednesday July 1

West Ham v Chelsea

Kick-off: 8.15pm; live on Sky Sports

Sunday July 5

Newcastle vs West Ham

Kick-Off: 2pm; Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday July 8

West Ham vs Burnley

Kick-Off: 6pm

Saturday July 11

Norwich vs West Ham

Kick-Off: 12.30pm

West Ham vs Watford

Manchester United vs West Ham

West Ham vs Aston Villa

Where can they finish?

With nine games remaining, West Ham are 16th in the table but nervously looking over their shoulder at the drop zone below them, as only goal difference is keeping them above the line right now.

Along with Watford in 17th and Bournemouth in 18th, West Ham are on 27 points from their 29 games - and know second-bottom Aston Villa would leap-frog them should they win their game in hand against Sheffield United on Wednesday June 17.

Data guru Ben Mayhew has simulated every possible result from the remaining 92 games and calculated each club's range of possible final league positions - in addition to probabilities for each standing.

This modelling suggests that West Ham are most likely to end the season in 16th but there are fine margins at the bottom of the table and Moyes' men have little room for mistakes...

Any other commitments?

West Ham's sole focus is now on the Premier League after a season to forget in the cups. While a third-round Carabao Cup exit to Oxford United earlier in the season was extremely poor, the performance in the FA Cup fourth-round exit to a much-changed West Brom was also a humbling experience. The priority is clear: Premier League survival.

Is everyone fit and available?

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere in action

West Ham supporters were boosted by news around two key players in early June, with Tomas Soucek extending his loan deal from Slavia Prague until the end of the season and speculation that Jack Wilshere could be fit to play in the first game back against Wolves.

Soucek, the Czech Footballer of the Year, has impressed in his four appearances for West Ham since joining the club in January and Moyes will be looking to the midfielder to play a key role during the run-in.

And could he be joined in the centre of the park by Wilshere? The former Arsenal and England man has been sidelined since October but Football.London report he is now fully fit and ready to add to his 14 league appearances for West Ham...

What form were they in before the break?

West Ham are in real danger of relegation thanks to a real slump in form since the turn of the year. A New Year's Day thrashing of Bournemouth in Moyes' first game in charge promised better days ahead but when West Ham finally landed their second win of the manager's reign it was the final day of February.

That 3-1 win over Southampton was a vital three points to keep the Hammers' heads above water, after they'd blown a 3-1 lead over Brighton in their previous home game.

But their last outing was a spirited 1-0 defeat at Arsenal which left them with just four points from their most recent seven games.

The betting: Can West Ham stay up?

West Ham to be relegated - 15/8 with Sky Bet

West Ham to stay up - 4/11 with Sky Bet

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.