Watford boss Javi Gracia wants to 'build something special' after signing new deal

1:30 Javi Gracia says he is determined to 'build something' at Watford after signing a new long-term contract at the club Javi Gracia says he is determined to 'build something' at Watford after signing a new long-term contract at the club

Watford boss Javi Gracia says he wants to "build something special" after he signed a new four-and-a-half year contract on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old was initially brought in on an 18-month deal in January, replacing Marco Silva to become Watford's ninth appointment since the Pozzo family became the owners in 2012.

Gracia's new deal makes him the first Watford manager to sign an extension in that time, and the Spaniard said he was made to feel comfortable since day one.

"I'm delighted. I feel comfortable here in this environment, with the owners, the players, the supporters. I am happy to stay here. I am proud to belong to this club, our club," he said.

"From my beginning it was the same - all the people helping me to do my job. I have tried to do my best from the beginning, and I got the feeling I am part of this family. I like to be here.

"In this moment, we have a very good squad, and I would like to keep all these players to build up something special."

An impressive start to the Premier League season saw Watford claim six wins from their opening 10 games.

The club have since slipped to ninth in the table after two losses and one draw, but with 20 points after 13 games, they look well-placed to avoid a relegation battle.

2:57 Highlights from the Premier League match between Watford and Huddersfield Highlights from the Premier League match between Watford and Huddersfield

Gracia is only looking up, and he says the new deal tells him everything he needs to know from the owners as Watford target a first top-half finish in the Premier League era.

"They don't need to say anything," Gracia added. "They showed me they trust me, my job and I am very grateful. I try to do my best every day and try to help the club improve its level.

"It's important, the next step, we try to improve. The best way to improve is next day, next game, and this way maybe in the future we will be able to achieve something different with the players we have.

"We can improve our best position in the league, but we'll see - day by day, with that mentality I think we'll be closer to achieving something good for the club."

Watford travel to Leicester on Saturday, who are unbeaten in their last four league matches, having drawn three and won once.