Watford boss Javi Gracia backs Will Hughes on diving claim after incident against Liverpool

Will Hughes' claims that he did not dive against Liverpool last weekend have been supported by Watford boss Javi Gracia.

Referee Jon Moss waved away appeals when Hughes went down inside the area with the game goalless at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Liverpool went on to win 3-0, and after the match Andy Robertson insisted he did not touch Hughes, claiming the Watford midfielder "went down quite easily".

However, Hughes told Sky Sports News there was contact from Robertson and said he should have been booked if referee Moss thought it was an act of simulation.

Hughes said: "I spoke to him [Robertson] during the game, there was definitely contact. Whether there was enough to award a penalty I'm not so sure. It wasn't a dive, I can assure you of that.

"I did mention to the referee that if he did think I dived then he should have booked me, because players do get away with it. It's either got to be a penalty or a dive."

On Thursday, Gracia spoke of his disbelief regarding the accusation, insisting Hughes went down under contact from Robertson.

Gracia said: "I can't believe it. I know Will Hughes and I don't have any doubt there was contact in that play. I don't have any doubt.

"But, at the end of the game, I prefer to be polite and respectful with the referee's decision, but if you ask me now about if Will Hughes dives or not dives in that play - I can't believe it."