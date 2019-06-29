Watford agree £5.5m Craig Dawson fee with West Brom

Craig Dawson is having a Watford medical ahead of a proposed move

Watford have agreed a £5.5m fee with West Brom for defender Craig Dawson, Sky sources understand.

The 29-year-old is set to join on a four-year contract with an option for a further year, with an announcement expected on Monday.

Dawson passed a medical on Saturday ahead of a proposed move and an agreement on personal terms is not expected to be a problem.

Dawson played 45 times for the Baggies in all competitions last season and would become Watford boss Javi Gracia's first signing of the summer transfer window.

West Brom are not keen to let Dawson go, but their hand may be forced with the player having just one year left on his current contract.