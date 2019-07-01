Watford sign £5.5m West Brom defender Craig Dawson

Dawson made over 150 Premier League appearances for West Brom

Craig Dawson has left West Brom to join Watford on a four-year contract in a deal worth £5.5m.

Dawson is Watford's first signing of the summer and will stay at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2023.

The 29-year-old defender, who passed a medical on Saturday, has an option to extend his contract by a further year.

Welcome to the family, Craig 💛🐝

Dawson initially signed for West Brom from Rochdale in 2010 and went on to make 225 appearances for the Baggies.

He featured 45 times for the Hawthorns club in 2018/19, helping them to the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final.

Dawson featured in both ties against Aston Villa, as West Brom missed out on a Wembley clash with Derby.

Watford will be bolstered by an experienced defensive option in Dawson, who is a former England U21 international and represented Team GB at the 2012 Olympics.

