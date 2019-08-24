Watford 1-3 West Ham: Sebastien Haller's double gets Hammers off the mark

2:59 Highlights from West Ham's win over Watford in the Premier League Highlights from West Ham's win over Watford in the Premier League

Sebastien Haller's first Premier League goals helped West Ham to a 3-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets shot themselves in the foot inside two minutes when Abdoulaye Doucoure caught Manuel Lanzini in the box, and Mark Noble stepped up to slot home from the spot on his 350th Premier League appearance.

Watford's response was rapid and they levelled barely 10 minutes later, as Andre Gray was slipped in by Will Hughes and powered low into the far corner.

With the game finely balanced after half-time, Haller netted his first goal in English football from Felipe Anderson's cut-back (64), before an acrobatic second from a corner (73) sealed the Hammers' first win of the campaign.

Player ratings Watford: Foster (6), Femenia (6), Cathcart (5), Dawson (4), Holebas (5), Hughes (5), Capoue (5), Doucoure (6), Cleverley (5), Deulofeu (7), Gray (7).



Subs: Sarr (5), Welbeck (6), Quina (n/a).



West Ham: Fabianski (6), Fredericks (7), Diop (7), Ogbonna (7), Masuaku (6), Rice (7), Noble (7), Yarmolenko (5), Lanzini (7), Anderson (7), Haller (8).



Subs: Antonio (7), Fornals (6), Sanchez (n/a).



Man of the match: Sebastien Haller

Watford are still searching for their first win since April, and have lost their opening three games of a Premier League season for the first time.

West Ham deliver lesson in finishing

The weight of nerves after two defeats from two was evident immediately with Watford's defence in total disarray as Lanzini cut back inside Ben Foster and went down under Doucoure's challenge inside the box with less than 90 seconds gone.

There were already boos from the stands when Noble slotted home from the spot after a VAR review, and they would have been louder had Lanzini doubled the lead when left unmarked 12 yards out, only to sidefoot a glorious chance wide.

Team news Watford made two enforced changes, bringing in Andre Gray and Tom Cleverley for the injured Troy Deeney and Roberto Pereyra.



Manuel Pellegrini rung the West Ham changes in midfield, making four in total, including a first start since October for Andriy Yarmolenko.

Instead, the frustrated atmosphere turned jubilant when Hughes threaded a fine pass down the outside of Angelo Ogbonna, and Gray let the ball run across him before beating Lukasz Fabianski at his far post.

Both sides struck the woodwork in an end-to-end first period and 10 minutes into the second, Hughes skied a sitter from six yards with the goal gaping.

Watford were made to regret that miss as they were undone by West Ham's quick movement for their second, with Anderson taking over from Haller before racing to the byline and cutting back for his team-mate to tap home.

And moments after Foster had denied Michail Antonio's diving header, the goalkeeper had no chance to keep out West Ham's third. Issa Diop headed against the bar from a corner and Haller leapt to smash home a bicycle kick at the far post.

Haller adds a third with an acrobatic finish

Watford have now lost their last six Premier League games - matching a run dating back to the end of 2016/17, which ultimately cost then-manager Walter Mazzarri his job.

Opta stats

Watford have lost four league matches at home in a row for the first time since a run of five between October and December 2013, when the team played in the Championship.

West Ham are the first club to have had as many as 150 different goal-scorers in the Premier League, following Sebastian Haller's first goal for the club.

West Ham's Mark Noble has now scored 25 penalty goals in the Premier League - only Alan Shearer (56), Frank Lampard (43) and Steven Gerrard (32) have scored more in the competition.

