Watford sign Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye on five-year deal

Watford have signed Le Havre defensive midfielder Pape Gueye on a five-year deal on a pre-contract agreement.

The Frenchman will be a free agent in June and has be able to negotiate with clubs since January.

Gueye, 21, appears to have played his final game for the Ligue 2 club Le Havre, after the French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced there will be no sporting events in the country until September 1.

He will become a Watford player on July 1.

Gueye, who has been capped by France at U18 and U19 level, made 25 appearances in France's second division before the season was suspended in March.