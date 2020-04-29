Nigel Pearson to stay as Watford head coach despite contract expiry

Nigel Pearson has led Watford to a resurgence in fortunes

Nigel Pearson will see out the remainder of this Premier League campaign as Watford head coach, whenever the season continues, even though his current short-term contract expires in a month's time.

While no written extension has been signed with Watford chief executive and chairman Scott Duxbury, both he and Pearson have agreed verbally that he will see the season through in charge of the team.

The Premier League was due to end in May but the current campaign is on hold due to the coronavirus crisis and it is currently unclear whether it will be able to safely resume, or if it will be declared null and voided.

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford's win over Liverpool FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford's win over Liverpool

When Pearson took over in December, Watford were six points from safety at the bottom of the Premier League.

However, he oversaw a run where they took 13 out of 18 points, with the side now outside the relegation places on goal difference. In their last home match before the season was frozen, they beat leaders Liverpool 3-0.

There is currently an option in the club's favour, for Watford to extend Pearson's contract until the end of next season, but no decision will be taken on that issue until the outcome of this season is known.