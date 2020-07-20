Nigel Pearson: Former Watford head coach grateful for support after sacking

Former Watford head coach Nigel Pearson says he is "overwhelmed" by the support he has received since his dismissal on Sunday.

Pearson has become the third Watford head coach to lose his job this season and Hayden Mullins has been placed in temporary charge.

Watford are one place and three points above the drop zone with two games left to play.

Pearson said: "I've been overwhelmed by well-wishes I have received from Watford supporters and the football community.

"Although not able to finish the task, I wish Watford all the best in the final two games."

Pearson was appointed head coach in December last year - following Javier Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores - with Watford sitting bottom of the table and seven points from safety.

He made an impressive impact, winning four of his first seven games - the highlight a 3-0 defeat of Liverpool, which ended the eventual champions bid for an unbeaten Premier League season.

However, although they have won two of their last three games, those were Watford's first wins since the restart.

Pearson made a great start to his Watford tenure but they are still not safe from the threat of relegation

Friday's 3-1 loss at West Ham means they are still precariously placed, with two tough fixtures remaining.

They will host Manchester City on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports, and then visit Arsenal on Sunday, needing four points to be guaranteed a place in the Premier League next season, although a lesser haul may suffice depending on other results.

Analysis: Ruthless Pozzo strikes again after slump

Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

Whatever way you look at it, Nigel Pearson's achievement in getting Watford to the brink of Premier League survival when he took over a team with eight points from 15 games, and seven adrift of safety, is seriously impressive.

But Watford owner Gino Pozzo has shown plenty of times that numbers only mean so much at Vicarage Road. Four years ago, he sacked Quique Sanchez Flores at the end of the Hornets' first season back in the top flight despite finishing 13th, because of a perceived dull style of football and a slump in the second half of the season.

Watford's season of change September 7, 2019: Javi Gracia sacked after picking up one point from four games, four months after leading Hornets to FA Cup final

September 8: Quique Sanchez Flores returns to Vicarage Road on two-year deal, four years after leaving

December 1: Flores sacked after one win in 10 games and just 85 days in charge

December 6: Nigel Pearson appointed as third manager of season

July 19, 2020: Pearson sacked two days after 3-1 defeat at relegation rivals West Ham

Pearson's apparent crimes may not be dissimilar. Fourteen points from his first seven games in charge have been followed by 11 from the next 13.

Talisman Troy Deeney has managed to win more headers than any other Premier League player since the manager took over - but that is more a demonstration of the philosophy of substance over style which the Hornets have adopted in an attempt to secure their survival.

There have been highlights. Initially Pearson's 4-3-3 set-up, utilising the previously overlooked young danger-man Ismaila Sarr, looked inspired.

However, once the honeymoon period was over, an unbalanced defence did little to help, nor an ACL injury ending Gerard Deulofeu's season during their best performance of the campaign, stunning Liverpool 3-0 in February.

Under Pearson, Watford have picked up 1.5 points per game with the Spanish winger in the team, barely half that without.

2:04 Jamie Redknapp and Chris Hughton discuss Watford's sacking of manager Nigel Pearson Jamie Redknapp and Chris Hughton discuss Watford's sacking of manager Nigel Pearson

An inability to affect a game became another growing criticism of the manager from fans. Their recent back-to-back wins over Newcastle and Norwich, both from behind, were most noteworthy because the Hornets had conceded first in eight of their previous 10 games, but managed to pick up only a solitary point from them.

Undoubtedly, Pearson's dismissal is harsh and will be treated as such. Keeping Watford in the Premier League appeared a mammoth task when he took the reins, and now with two games to go and a three-point cushion over the bottom three established, he will not get the chance to enjoy the fruits of his labour.

But Pozzo has rarely cared about sentiment. On past form, the Watford chief will already have an oven-ready appointment up his sleeve. However, at the end of an already chaotic season of upheaval at Vicarage Road, that now seems far from guaranteed.

Whoever takes over at Watford, in the process becoming the Hornets' fourth manager since September, may need four points from their first two games to secure Premier League survival. The pressure is well and truly on.

'Watford have a lack of faith in managers'

However, fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp is less shocked, stating the club's hierarchy are all too ready to sack managers.

"I think it's a lack of faith [for Watford] in managers full stop. It's their fourth manager this year, and that suggests they've never been happy.

"They are a club that decide to sack managers. I'd like to say I'm surprised but I'm not. That's how they do it. With two games to go it's an incredible decision.

"Maybe the result and the performance against West Ham - alarm bells were ringing, maybe players were talking, they're not happy as well, so they've decided to do something.

"Watford do it like that, they've always sacked managers and are quite comfortable doing it."