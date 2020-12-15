Troy Deeney: Watford captain offers tickets to grieving fan

Troy Deeney offers tickets to grieving Watford fan, whose mother and father-in-law have died in the past two months; Fan not ready to attend game but asks for his son to be given them

Tuesday 15 December 2020 09:32, UK

Troy Deeney has played for Watford since August 2010
Watford captain Troy Deeney has offered a supporter who suffered a personal tragedy tickets for Tuesday's Championship match against Brentford.

Deeney made the gesture on Twitter on Monday evening to a Watford fan called Paul, who said his mother had died just over a week ago.

The fan also said he had fallen "seriously ill" in the last two months while he had also lost his father-in-law.

The Watford fan said on social media: "A glimmer of pleasure, a boxing day football match, has been snatched from us.

"Last 2 months, I've fallen seriously ill, my father in law died & we had his funeral last week. Just over a week ago my mum died & we have her funeral this week. This pandemic is more than just covid."

Deeney sent his condolences and offered the fan tickets for the visit of Brentford which comes just before Watford moves into tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday morning.

"Hey Paul, sorry to read this message, condolences to you and your family. Not sure if this helps but will be happy to give you my tickets for tomorrow night's game if that at all helps? Please let me know if [so].

The fan thanked Deeney for the "brilliant gesture" but did not feel ready to attend and asked for the tickets to be given to his son.

Watford sit fourth in the Championship and have suffered one defeat in their last nine league matches as they target an immediate return to the Premier League.

Watford
Brentford

Tuesday 15th December 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm
