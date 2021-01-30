Nottingham Forest sign Man Utd midfielder James Garner, keen on Brighton striker Glenn Murray as Watford loans terminated

Nottingham Forest have signed Manchester United midfielder James Garner and are interested in Brighton striker Glenn Murray after the pair agreed to terminate their loan deals at Watford.

United confirmed on Saturday that Garner returned from Watford to join fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old has started 12 Sky Bet Championship games for the Hornets this season, while Murray has only made one league start since joining in October.

The experienced striker is also expected to join a new club ahead of Monday's transfer deadline, and Forest - managed by Chris Hughton, his former manager at Brighton - have enquired about his situation as well.

"James is a promising young talent in central midfield and that is an area where we've had injury problems and players missing in recent weeks," Hughton told Forest's club website.

"He has completed a good spell at Watford where he has picked up some much-needed Championship experience and we're confident he will be a valuable asset to us between now and the end of the season."

Watford remain hopeful of bringing in a new signing before the deadline - which is likely to be a loan.

Meanwhile, Gerard Deulofeu has completed a permanent move to Udinese after his initial transfer on a season-long loan in October.

The 26-year-old Spaniard has made 10 Serie A appearances this season for the Serie A club, who are also owned by Watford's owner Gino Pozzo.

Deulofeu originally joined Watford in January 2018 in a £12.6m deal and scored 17 goals in 70 appearances during his two-and-a-half year spell at Vicarage Road.

