Premier League relegation battle analysed: Who is going down?

Watford, Newcastle, Burnley, Norwich and now Everton, Leeds and Brentford are embroiled in an almighty scrap to stay in the Premier League - but which teams will stay up?

Saturday 12 February 2022 21:09, UK

GRAPHIC
Image: The battle for the drop: Everton, Watford, Newcastle, Burnley and Norwich

The battle for Premier League survival continued on Saturday as Everton beat Leeds 3-0 while Watford and Norwich fell to home defeats - but which teams are best placed to avoid the drop?

Only 10 points separate the seven sides at the bottom of the table - and basement boys Burnley have at least two games in hand on their rivals.

An upturn in results for Newcastle has seen Everton, Brentford and Leeds dragged into a relegation scrap. The Bees have picked up just one point from their last six games, while Marcelo Bielsa's side have only two wins from their last nine matches.

Burnley have slipped four points adrift of safety after Newcastle's win over Everton on Tuesday and their own draw at Turf Moor against Manchester United, but it could well prove to be a crucial point for Sean Dyche's side.

Meanwhile, Watford slipped to defeat at home to Brighton on Saturday and lie just a point above the Clarets, and Norwich remain 18th after their heavy home loss to Manchester City.

Trending

Here, we take a look at the state of play, odds and key fixtures as the relegation picture hots up...

Brentford

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank (PA)
Image: Thomas Frank has seen his side slip down the table after seven games without a win

Position: 14th
Games played: 25
Points: 24
Current form: LLLLLD
Next fixture: Arsenal (a)
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 5/1

Also See:

Key fixtures to note: Feb 26: Newcastle (h), Mar 5: Norwich (a), Mar 12: Burnley (h), April 16: Watford (a), May 15: Everton (a), May 22: Leeds (h).

Leeds

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa (centre) during the 4-1 defeat to Arsenal
Image: Marcelo Bielsa is in his second season in the Premier League

Position: 15th
Games played: 23
Points: 23
Current form: LWWLDL
Next fixture: Manchester United (h), live on Sky Sports
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 11/2

Leeds United
Manchester United

Sunday 20th February 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Key fixtures to note: Feb 20: Manchester United (h), Mar 12: Norwich (h), April 9: Watford (a), April 16: Chelsea (h), May 22: Brentford (a).

Everton

Frank Lampard
Image: Frank Lampard is the new manager of Everton

Position: 16th
Games played: 22
Points: 22
Current form: DLLLLW
Next fixture: Southampton (a)
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 15/2

Key fixtures to note: Feb 26: Manchester City (h), Mar 3: Tottenham (a), Mar 19: Watford (a), April 23: Liverpool (a), April 30: Chelsea (h), May 15: Brentford (h).

Newcastle

Newcastle &#39;have strengthened the squad and given the team a better chance of survival&#39;, says Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie
Image: Newcastle signed four players in the January transfer window

Position: 17th
Games played: 22
Points: 18
Current form: LLDDWW
Next fixture: Aston Villa (h), live on Sky Sports
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 5/2

Newcastle United
Aston Villa

Sunday 13th February 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Key fixtures to note: Feb 26: Brentford (a), April 23: Norwich (a), May 22: Burnley (a).

Norwich

Norwich scored twice in the space of 92 seconds
Image: Norwich are hoping to avoid a return to the Chamionship

Position: 18th
Games played: 24
Points: 17
Current form: LLWWDL
Next fixture: Liverpool (a)
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 1/7

Key fixtures to note: Mar 5: Brentford (h); Mar 12: Leeds (a), April 9: Burnley (h), April 23: Newcastle (h).

Watford

Watford are set to appoint Roy Hodgson
Image: Watford have appointed Roy Hodgson as manager

Position: 19th
Games played: 24
Points: 15
Next fixture: Aston Villa (a)
Current form: LDLDLL
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 1/5

Key fixtures to note: Mar 19: Everton (h), April 9: Leeds (h), April 16: Brentford (h), April 30: Burnley (h).

Burnley

Maxwel Cornet celebrates scoring Burnley&#39;s third
Image: Maxwel Cornet will be key to Burnley's survival chances

Position: 20th
Games played: 20
Points: 14
Next fixture: Liverpool (h)
Current form: DLLDDD
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 4/9

Key fixtures to note: Mar 12: Brentford (a), April 9: Norwich (a), April 30: Watford (a), May 22: Newcastle (h).

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema