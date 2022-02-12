Premier League relegation battle analysed: Who is going down?

The battle for Premier League survival continued on Saturday as Everton beat Leeds 3-0 while Watford and Norwich fell to home defeats - but which teams are best placed to avoid the drop?

Only 10 points separate the seven sides at the bottom of the table - and basement boys Burnley have at least two games in hand on their rivals.

An upturn in results for Newcastle has seen Everton, Brentford and Leeds dragged into a relegation scrap. The Bees have picked up just one point from their last six games, while Marcelo Bielsa's side have only two wins from their last nine matches.

Burnley have slipped four points adrift of safety after Newcastle's win over Everton on Tuesday and their own draw at Turf Moor against Manchester United, but it could well prove to be a crucial point for Sean Dyche's side.

Meanwhile, Watford slipped to defeat at home to Brighton on Saturday and lie just a point above the Clarets, and Norwich remain 18th after their heavy home loss to Manchester City.

Here, we take a look at the state of play, odds and key fixtures as the relegation picture hots up...

Brentford

Image: Thomas Frank has seen his side slip down the table after seven games without a win

Position: 14th

Games played: 25

Points: 24

Current form: LLLLLD

Next fixture: Arsenal (a)

Relegation Sky Bet odds: 5/1

Key fixtures to note: Feb 26: Newcastle (h), Mar 5: Norwich (a), Mar 12: Burnley (h), April 16: Watford (a), May 15: Everton (a), May 22: Leeds (h).

Leeds

Image: Marcelo Bielsa is in his second season in the Premier League

Position: 15th

Games played: 23

Points: 23

Current form: LWWLDL

Next fixture: Manchester United (h), live on Sky Sports

Relegation Sky Bet odds: 11/2

Leeds United

Manchester United Sunday 20th February 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Key fixtures to note: Feb 20: Manchester United (h), Mar 12: Norwich (h), April 9: Watford (a), April 16: Chelsea (h), May 22: Brentford (a).

Everton

Image: Frank Lampard is the new manager of Everton

Position: 16th

Games played: 22

Points: 22

Current form: DLLLLW

Next fixture: Southampton (a)

Relegation Sky Bet odds: 15/2

Key fixtures to note: Feb 26: Manchester City (h), Mar 3: Tottenham (a), Mar 19: Watford (a), April 23: Liverpool (a), April 30: Chelsea (h), May 15: Brentford (h).

Newcastle

Image: Newcastle signed four players in the January transfer window

Position: 17th

Games played: 22

Points: 18

Current form: LLDDWW

Next fixture: Aston Villa (h), live on Sky Sports

Relegation Sky Bet odds: 5/2

Newcastle United

Aston Villa Sunday 13th February 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Key fixtures to note: Feb 26: Brentford (a), April 23: Norwich (a), May 22: Burnley (a).

Norwich

Image: Norwich are hoping to avoid a return to the Chamionship

Position: 18th

Games played: 24

Points: 17

Current form: LLWWDL

Next fixture: Liverpool (a)

Relegation Sky Bet odds: 1/7

Key fixtures to note: Mar 5: Brentford (h); Mar 12: Leeds (a), April 9: Burnley (h), April 23: Newcastle (h).

Watford

Image: Watford have appointed Roy Hodgson as manager

Position: 19th

Games played: 24

Points: 15

Next fixture: Aston Villa (a)

Current form: LDLDLL

Relegation Sky Bet odds: 1/5

Key fixtures to note: Mar 19: Everton (h), April 9: Leeds (h), April 16: Brentford (h), April 30: Burnley (h).

Burnley

Image: Maxwel Cornet will be key to Burnley's survival chances

Position: 20th

Games played: 20

Points: 14

Next fixture: Liverpool (h)

Current form: DLLDDD

Relegation Sky Bet odds: 4/9

Key fixtures to note: Mar 12: Brentford (a), April 9: Norwich (a), April 30: Watford (a), May 22: Newcastle (h).