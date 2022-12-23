Championship: The things you need to know for Boxing Day

There are three games live on Sky Sports Football

If you fancy a day in front of the TV on Boxing Day eating leftovers (and let's face it, why wouldn't you?), then we've got you covered with a whole heap of Sky Bet Championship action on Sky Sports Football.

Our coverage starts with a lunchtime clash between Sunderland and Blackburn from 12pm, kick-off 12.30pm, before two more games in the evening between Cardiff and QPR (5.15pm kick-off) and Luton vs Norwich (7.45pm kick-off).

It really is the perfect way to spend the day.

And a feast of Red Button action!

But our Sky Sports Football action is not all there is on offer. We also have four games to bring you live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app.

The fixtures below will be available for you to tuck into...

Watford vs Millwall , 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

, - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app Bristol City vs West Brom , 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

, - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app Preston vs Huddersfield , 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

, - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app Sheffield United vs Coventry, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Thomas-Asante on debut goals, overhead kicks and Corberan

"Things are really exciting now," Brandon Thomas-Asante told Sky Sports. "The manager has a love for the game. His tactics, his analysing of the opposition and the understanding he has of his own players. He's so detailed in everything and it really bodes well for everyone, especially the younger players who want to soak up information and add it to our games.

"For me as a striker, I've really taken heed of what he's saying, with the intensity of running, different movements, linking up with team-mates and such. He's really been able to master things that other people leave to happen themselves."

More games on December 27!

And if you've still got a hankering for some EFL action after Boxing Day, there is a quadruple header of games on Tuesday, December 27.

A table-topping League Two clash between Leyton Orient and Stevenage (12.30pm kick-off) start things off from 12pm, before Bolton and Derby face off in League One at 3pm.

Then the Championship returns to centre stage as Reading meet Derby (5.15pm kick-off), before Championship leaders Burnley host Birmingham (8pm kick-off).