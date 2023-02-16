Championship: The things you need to know this weekend

It starts in South Wales on Friday night

Your Championship weekend gets under way in South Wales, as Cardiff take on Reading. The Bluebirds will be feeling good after finally returning to winning ways in midweek, picking up their first points under new boss Sabri Lamouchi.

Reading, meanwhile, Andy Carroll'd their way past Rotherham on the same Tuesday night that Cardiff were winning at Birmingham.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Will Sheff Utd be looking over their shoulders at The Den?

Millwall were beaten at Coventry in midweek, but are still well placed in the play-off race. They start the weekend in seventh, a point off sixth, but with games in hand on all the sides above them.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, will be determined to get back to winning ways after a loss at home to Middlesbrough in midweek. They still have seven points and a game in hand over the Boro in third, but that gap could close quickly...

It is live on Sky Sports Football from midday on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

Nine games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

After Millwall take on Sheffield United, there will be a whole heap of extra Championship drama taking place at 3pm on Saturday, with nine games all kicking off at the same time.

After Millwall take on Sheffield United, there will be a whole heap of extra Championship drama taking place at 3pm on Saturday, with nine games all kicking off at the same time.

An MNF play-off race special

Watford are without a win in five - albeit with four draws in that time - and are unlikely to kick off in this game in the play-off places, with Millwall, Blackburn and Norwich all poised to leap into their spot in sixth on Saturday afternoon.

Just below those sides lies West Brom, who will be keen to bounce back from a frustrating week that has seen them lose at Birmingham and then lose a late lead at home to Blackburn. It is just one win in four now. Can they re-find that early Carlos Coberan momentum?

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Monday night. Kick-off is at 8pm.