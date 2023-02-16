 Skip to content

Championship: The things you need to know this weekend

A huge live game, how to watch free highlights, predictions and more; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet Championship action this weekend with Sky Sports

Simeon Gholam

EFL Editor @simgholam

Thursday 16 February 2023 16:56, UK

It starts in South Wales on Friday night

Cardiff City vs Reading

Your Championship weekend gets under way in South Wales, as Cardiff take on Reading. The Bluebirds will be feeling good after finally returning to winning ways in midweek, picking up their first points under new boss Sabri Lamouchi.

Reading, meanwhile, Andy Carroll'd their way past Rotherham on the same Tuesday night that Cardiff were winning at Birmingham.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Cardiff City
Reading

Friday 17th February 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Will Sheff Utd be looking over their shoulders at The Den?

Millwall vs Sheffield United

Millwall were beaten at Coventry in midweek, but are still well placed in the play-off race. They start the weekend in seventh, a point off sixth, but with games in hand on all the sides above them.

Trending

Sheffield United, meanwhile, will be determined to get back to winning ways after a loss at home to Middlesbrough in midweek. They still have seven points and a game in hand over the Boro in third, but that gap could close quickly...

It is live on Sky Sports Football from midday on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

Also See:

Millwall
Sheffield United

Saturday 18th February 12:00pm Kick off 12:30pm

Nine games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

After Millwall take on Sheffield United, there will be a whole heap of extra Championship drama taking place at 3pm on Saturday, with nine games all kicking off at the same time.

How to watch Championship live on Sky
How to watch Championship live on Sky

Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports this season, as well as free match highlights throughout the entire season.

You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, on Saturday, or our dedicated EFL live blog on our website and app.

Sky Bet Championship table

Watch free Championship highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm.

Free-to-watch Championship highlights
Free-to-watch Championship highlights

Watch free highlights of every Sky Bet Championship match...

Championship predictions

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at the weekend games, predicting the result of every fixture to try and work out who will win, lose or draw

Championship predictions
Championship predictions

Who is being tipped for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

You can listen below or read here.

An MNF play-off race special

Watford vs West Bromwich Albion

Watford are without a win in five - albeit with four draws in that time - and are unlikely to kick off in this game in the play-off places, with Millwall, Blackburn and Norwich all poised to leap into their spot in sixth on Saturday afternoon.

Just below those sides lies West Brom, who will be keen to bounce back from a frustrating week that has seen them lose at Birmingham and then lose a late lead at home to Blackburn. It is just one win in four now. Can they re-find that early Carlos Coberan momentum?

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Monday night. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Watford
West Bromwich Albion

Monday 20th February 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm
Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.
Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Complete Sky Sports

Bring the blockbusters home