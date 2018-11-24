Championship round-up: Norwich, Leeds and Derby all win

Norwich consolidated their place at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a thumping 4-1 win at Swansea.

The Canaries swept to a sixth consecutive league victory, which left them three points clear of the chasing pack, after taking the lead through an own goal from defender Mike Van Der Hoorn after 16 minutes.

Emiliano Buendia added a second after 24 minutes and Marco Stiepermann knocked in a third from close range in the 37th minute.

Daniel James reduced the deficit just before half-time after a fumble from Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul. Teemu Pukki's 11th goal of the season on the hour made sure of another impressive win for Daniel Farke's side.

Leeds beat 10-man Bristol City 2-0 and moved second in the table. The visitors lost Josh Brownhill after 55 minutes, the midfielder dismissed for a second caution.

Kemar Roofe gave the home side the lead from close range after 69 minutes and Pablo Hernandez's header wrapped up all three points with four minutes left.

In Saturday's early kick-off, a stoppage-time equaliser from Jamie Proctor earned Rotherham a deserved share of the points as the South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United ended 2-2.

Derby came from behind to win 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday and maintain their top-six push. Winger Adam Reach gave the Owls the lead after 12 minutes.

The Rams, though, were level just before the half-hour mark through Harry Wilson and Jack Marriott gave them the lead after 35 minutes.

Preston saw off Blackburn 4-1. Midfielder Tom Barkhuizen put the home side in front after just two minutes, with Callum Robinson soon adding another.

Rovers half-time substitute Danny Graham pulled a goal back with a header three minutes after the break. However, Louis Moult's scrappy effort after 74 minutes made sure off all three points, with Alan Browne adding a late fourth.

Stoke and QPR had to settle for a point apiece after an entertaining 2-2 draw. Angel Rangel headed the visitors in front after seven minutes, but Saido Berahino equalised after 21 minutes, grabbing his first league goal since September.

The Potters took the lead after 61 minutes through a close-range effort from Joe Allen before Tom Ince had a goal ruled out for offside.

With 12 minutes left Rangel levelled things up again at 2-2, which is how it finished after substitute Peter Crouch saw a stoppage-time header disallowed.

Nottingham Forest struck quick second-half goals to win 2-0 at Hull. Lewis Grabban broke the deadlock after 62 minutes before Joe Lolley's deflected effort doubled Forest's lead just two minutes later.

Relegation battlers Millwall and Bolton drew 1-1 at the New Den and Wigan and Reading played out a goalless draw at the DW Stadium.

Brentford host Middlesbrough in the late game on Saturday. Aston Villa face Birmingham on Sunday and West Brom won 2-1 at Ipswich on Friday night.