Adam Smith
Data and Analysis @datasmith101
Championship Power Rankings: Norwich's Emiliano Buendia top
Buendía top, ahead of Preston's Callum Robinson and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish
Last Updated: 27/11/18 1:24pm
Norwich City winger Emiliano Buendía has topped the Sky Bet Championship Power Rankings this week.
The Argentine scored his third goal in four games during a 4-1 win at Swansea, having made a big impression since his summer move from Getafe.
Team-mate Teemu Pukki (No 5) was also among the top performers, scoring his side's fourth goal at the Liberty Stadium after teeing up Marco Stiepermann for the Canaries' third.
Aston Villa emerged victorious in the Second City derby, with talisman Jack Grealish (No 3) among the goalscorers - while Blues duo Jukas Jutkiewicz (No 6) and Che Adams (No 8) took uncustomary slips down the chart.
Preston forward Callum Robinson soared into runner-up spot with his eighth league goal this term during a 4-1 win against Blackburn.
Leeds forward Pablo Hernandez (No 4) sealed a 2-0 win over Bristol City, while Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson (No 7) helped Derby overturn a one-goal deficit in a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday.
Top 50 in-form Premier League players
The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.
Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Championship matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.
Latest Sky Bet odds
Check out all the latest Championship, League One and League Two odds from Sky Bet here...
The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...
If reading on skysports.com, comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.