Championship Power Rankings: Norwich's Emiliano Buendia top

Norwich City winger Emiliano Buendía has topped the Sky Bet Championship Power Rankings this week.

The Argentine scored his third goal in four games during a 4-1 win at Swansea, having made a big impression since his summer move from Getafe.

Team-mate Teemu Pukki (No 5) was also among the top performers, scoring his side's fourth goal at the Liberty Stadium after teeing up Marco Stiepermann for the Canaries' third.

Aston Villa emerged victorious in the Second City derby, with talisman Jack Grealish (No 3) among the goalscorers - while Blues duo Jukas Jutkiewicz (No 6) and Che Adams (No 8) took uncustomary slips down the chart.

Preston forward Callum Robinson soared into runner-up spot with his eighth league goal this term during a 4-1 win against Blackburn.

Leeds forward Pablo Hernandez (No 4) sealed a 2-0 win over Bristol City, while Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson (No 7) helped Derby overturn a one-goal deficit in a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Championship matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

