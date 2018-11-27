Championship round-up: Leaders Norwich held as Leeds move up to second

Norwich remain first in the Sky Bet Championship despite being held to a goalless draw at struggling Hull.

The Canaries failed to break through in difficult conditions at the KCOM Stadium on Tuesday night, but Middlesbrough failed to take advantage as they drew 1-1 at Preston.

Alan Browne put North End in front before Marcus Tavernier struck in the second half at Deepdale. Boro's inability to win themselves saw them drop to third after Leeds scraped past Reading 1-0.

Stuart Dallas scored the only goal of the game at Elland Road, but Leeds had goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to thank as he kept out Marc McNulty's late penalty.

Sheffield United moved up to fourth after coming from behind to beat Brentford 3-2 at Griffin Park. Neal Maupay had put the Bees in front but Chris Wilder's side bounced back with an Ezri Konsa own goal, a sublime Oliver Norwood strike and a Leon Clarke second-half winner.

Sheffield Wednesday ended a run of six games without a win in the Championship as they overcame Bolton 1-0 at Hillsborough.

Luke Freeman's stoppage-time strike denied Rotherham in a 2-2 draw with QPR.

Three goals in the first 15 minutes saw the Millers take the lead after efforts from Will Vaulks and Clark Robertson sandwich Nahki Well's equaliser, but Paul Warne's side failed to claim victory after Freeman's late effort.