WATCH: Bartosz Bialkowski's blunder for Ipswich

Watch as Bristol City scored against Ipswich in bizarre circumstances as goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski inadvertently punched the ball into his own net.

A cross from full-back Lloyd Kelly rebounded against Famara Diedhiou inside the six-yard box and was heading wide until Bialkowski lost his bearings in an attempt to clear and let the ball slip despairingly from his grasp and into the net.

City went on to win 3-2 despite a Freddie Sears double to leave Ipswich rock bottom and six points from safety.

