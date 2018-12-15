Championship round-up: Leeds go top as Norwich are held

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford (right) and Adam Forshaw celebrate their sides win at Bolton

Leeds moved top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-0 win at Bolton.

Substitute Patrick Bamford, back after three months out with a knee problem, broke the deadlock in the 66th minute.

It was enough to give Leeds a fifth straight league win and put them a point ahead of Norwich. The Canaries drew 2-2 with Bristol City in Saturday's late game.

At the other end of the table, managerless Reading moved out of the bottom three after a 1-1 draw at Rotherham. Forward Sam Baldock put the Royals in front in the ninth minute, but Joe Mattock denied them victory when he equalised on the stroke of full time.

Bottom club Ipswich finally got a first home league win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Wigan. After the visitors had seen Reece James rattle the crossbar, Freddie Sears put the Tractor Boys on their way in the 67th minute.

Swansea scored two goals in as many second-half minutes to come from behind and beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

Substitute Marcos Matias fired the Owls ahead in the 63rd minute. The Swans, though, hit back when fellow sub Bersant Celina equalised in the 71st minute. Then straight from kick-off, the Kosovan set up Wayne Routledge to turn the match around.

Elsewhere, Birmingham struck twice in quick succession as they fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Blackburn. It also finished 2-2 between Aston Villa and Stoke.

Middlesbrough saw their hopes of making ground on the play-off pack hit after a 2-1 defeat at QPR.

Meanwhile, Hull beat Brentford 2-0 to increase the pressure on Bees boss Thomas Frank. Fraizer Campbell gave Hull the lead from close range in the 12th minute and the striker soon made it 2-0 when knocking in a rebound off the goalkeeper.

And finally, Preston saw off struggling Millwall 3-2 at Deepdale, while West Brom won 2-1 at Sheffield United on Friday night.