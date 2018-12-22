Championship round-up: Norwich back on top
Teemu Pukki's late goal sends Norwich back above Leeds, who play on Sunday in the Sky Bet Championship.
Last Updated: 22/12/18 5:57pm
Norwich hit the front in the Sky Bet Championship thanks to a 1-0 win at Blackburn.
With Leeds not playing until Sunday against Aston Villa, live on Sky, City knew a victory at Ewood Park would take them top and Teemu Pukki ensured they got what they wanted.
He may have left it late, but his 86th-minute goal was his 15th and most valuable strike of the season.
Christmas is for football
Get Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 a month
Dwight Gayle fired a hat-trick as West Brom kept the heat on the top two with a 4-0 win at Rotherham. Gayle had his treble wrapped up by the 54th minute, with the other from Harvey Barnes. Ryan Manning missed a late penalty for Rotherham.
Middlesbrough are fourth, George Friend getting them a 1-0 win at managerless Reading, while Billy Sharp's goal shortly after the break earned Sheffield United a 1-1 draw at Ipswich, who had gone in front through Ellis Harrison in the 38th minute.
Derby and Bristol City played out a 1-1 draw, Jamie Paterson and Martyn Waghorn trading goals, while Saido Berahino struck as Stoke beat Millwall 1-0.
Birmingham enjoyed a fine away day at Wigan, returning from Lancashire with a 3-0 win. Che Adams got them going, with Michael Morrison and Jacques Maghoma also on target.
Managerless Sheffield Wednesday gave whoever their new boss may be - and long-time Steve Bruce lieutenants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence were at Hillsborough - something to build on as they beat Preston 1-0.
Ben Pearson's 26th-minute red card gave them a leg up, with the recalled Michael Hector scoring the winner just after the hour.
Neal Maupay ended Brentford's horror run of form as they beat struggling Bolton 1-0, while QPR won at Nottingham Forest at the 35th time of asking thanks to Toni Leistner.
Hull host Swansea in the late game on Saturday.