Championship Power Rankings: West Brom's Dwight Gayle retains top spot

West Brom's Dwight Gayle has narrowly retained his place atop the Championship Power Rankings.

Gayle stormed to the summit with a hat-trick at Rotherham on Saturday but was forced off with a knee injury after assisting the opener during a 2-0 win over Wigan in midweek - with Jay Rodriguez (No 5) netting both goals.

Leeds' Kemar Roofe surged into runner-up spot after hitting a stoppage-time double in a 3-2 win against Blackburn, with team-mates Pablo Hernandez (No 7) and Pontus Jansson (No 9) securing top-10 standings.

QPR midfielder Pawel Wszolek (No 3) maintained his steady ascent after opening the scoring in a 3-0 win over Ipswich, while Norwich City's Mario Vrancic (No 4) initiated a late revival in a 3-3 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Hull's Jackson Irvine (No 6) scored twice in a 2-1 win at Preston to overtake team-mate Jarrod Bowen (No 10), while Birmingham's Jacques Maghoma (No 9) broke the deadlock and excelled in the stats during a 2-0 win over Stoke.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Championship matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

