Championship Power Rankings: West Brom's Dwight Gayle retains top spot
Gayle top, ahead of Leeds' Kemar Roofe and QPR's Pawel Wszolek
Last Updated: 27/12/18 10:43pm
West Brom's Dwight Gayle has narrowly retained his place atop the Championship Power Rankings.
Gayle stormed to the summit with a hat-trick at Rotherham on Saturday but was forced off with a knee injury after assisting the opener during a 2-0 win over Wigan in midweek - with Jay Rodriguez (No 5) netting both goals.
Leeds' Kemar Roofe surged into runner-up spot after hitting a stoppage-time double in a 3-2 win against Blackburn, with team-mates Pablo Hernandez (No 7) and Pontus Jansson (No 9) securing top-10 standings.
QPR midfielder Pawel Wszolek (No 3) maintained his steady ascent after opening the scoring in a 3-0 win over Ipswich, while Norwich City's Mario Vrancic (No 4) initiated a late revival in a 3-3 draw with Nottingham Forest.
Hull's Jackson Irvine (No 6) scored twice in a 2-1 win at Preston to overtake team-mate Jarrod Bowen (No 10), while Birmingham's Jacques Maghoma (No 9) broke the deadlock and excelled in the stats during a 2-0 win over Stoke.
The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.
Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Championship matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.
