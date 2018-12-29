Championship round-up: Leeds beaten by Hull, Norwich lose epic to Derby

Leeds missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Championship following a 2-0 defeat to Hull at Elland Road.

Jarrod Bowen scored in each half to secure the Tigers a fourth consecutive win and deny Leeds eight victories in a row.

Norwich failed to make them pay, though, remaining three points behind after letting a lead slip twice in a 4-3 defeat to Derby at Carrow Road.

Ben Godfrey and Teemu Pukki had fired the Canaries 2-0 ahead inside 31 minutes only for Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount to level prior to half-time.

Pukki made it 3-2 in the 81st minute but, after a brief delay for floodlight failure, Florian Jozefzoon and Jack Marriott struck at the end for the visitors.

A last-gasp goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for 10-man West Brom at home to managerless Sheffield Wednesday.

Billy Sharp scored twice in Sheffield United's 3-0 victory over Blackburn at Bramall Lane. The striker took his tally for the season to 16 and David McGoldrick also found the net after United defender Chris Basham and Rovers midfielder Richie Smallwood were sent off.

A Jordan Hugill penalty and a Marcus Tavernier strike ensured Middlesbrough beat bottom-of-the-table Ipswich 2-0 at the Riverside.

Birmingham and QPR passed up the opportunity to make ground on the play-offs following goalless draws with Brentford and Reading respectively.

Aston Villa were also frustrated at Preston, drawing 1-1 after Ahmed Elmohamady's own goal cancelled out Tammy Abraham's 14th strike of the season.

A 1-0 defeat at struggling Millwall saw Nottingham Forest slip six points off the play-offs, with Ryan Tunnicliffe's ninth-minute overhead kick sealing the points.

Bolton and Stoke played out a goalless draw, while Bristol City beat nine-man Rotherham 1-0 at Ashton Gate. Billy Jones and Richie Towell were sent off before Adam Webster struck the winner four minutes from time, dropping the Millers into the relegation zone.

Mike Van Der Hoorn denied Wigan the chance to end four consecutive defeats with a late equaliser for Swansea. Joe Garner scored twice in the first half, the first from the penalty spot, but Dan Burn put through his own net and Van Der Hoorn levelled the game at 2-2 in the 81st minute.