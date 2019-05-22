WATCH & VOTE: Championship Goal of the Season

2:18 Watch our pick of the best goals from the 2018/19 Sky Bet Championship season. Watch our pick of the best goals from the 2018/19 Sky Bet Championship season.

Watch our pick of the best goals from the 2018/19 Sky Bet Championship season and vote for your favourite.

There have been a number of remarkable goals throughout the campaign, and we have whittled it down to a top five.

Now it is up to you to decide which you think is the best.

All you have to do is watch the five entries in the video at the top of the page, two of which have been scored by Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach, one by his team-mate Fernando Forestieri and one each by Aston Villa pair John McGinn and Jack Grealish, then vote in the poll for your favourite below...

John McGinn, Aston Villa vs Sheff Wed - September 22

Adam Reach, Sheff Wed vs Leeds - September 28

Adam Reach, Sheff Wed vs West Brom - October 3

Jack Grealish, Aston Villa vs Derby - March 2

Fernando Forestieri, Norwich vs Sheff Wed - April 19