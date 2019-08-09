Jefferson Montero moves to Birmingham City from Swansea on season-long loan

Jefferson Montero scored two goals in 85 appearances at Swansea since joining in 2014

Birmingham City have signed winger Jefferson Montero from Swansea on a season-long loan.

The two clubs agreed a deal and submitted the according paperwork ahead of Thursday's 5pm deadline but were waiting for the EFL to ratify the move, which happened on Friday.

Swansea were keen to offload Montero as he was one of the highest earners in the squad.

The Ecuador international links up with former Swans coach Pep Clotet for the upcoming Championship campaign as the pair worked together between 2013 and 2015.

Montero originally joined Swansea from Mexican side Morelia for £4.5m in 2014, managing only two goals in his first five years at the club as he struggled with injuries.

He went out on various loan spells to Getafe, Emelec and most recently West Brom last season, and leaves Swansea having made 85 appearances for the club in all competitions.