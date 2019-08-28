West Brom's Slaven Bilic and Millwall's Neil Harris charged by FA

Slaven Bilic admitted after the game that he must 'control himself' in future

West Brom's Slaven Bilic and Millwall's Neil Harris have been charged by the FA following Saturday's games against Derby and Middlesbrough.

Harris was sent to the stands after appearing to strike Middlesbrough first-team coach Leo Percovich as he tried to get the ball back for his team to take a free kick, with his Millwall side battling back to claim a 1-1 draw.

Speaking after the match, Harris said: "He's got the ball under his arm, and I sort of wanted to hit the ball from under his arm. It wasn't aimed at the coaching staff, but he's moved and I've hit his arm.

Neil Harris defended his actions as Millwall drew at Middlesbrough

"There's no issue there, and I was a little bit surprised I was sent to the stand for it."

West Brom, meanwhile, drew 1-1 against Derby in a controversial clash at Pride Park on Saturday, with two penalties given against Bilic's side.

The second spot-kick on 43 minutes was somewhat harsh for a handball by Filip Krovinovic, with Bilic visibly unhappy and ultimately dismissed from the technical area for his reaction.

Speaking after the game, he told Sky Sports: "Did I overreact? From their point of view I did but from my point of view I didn't. I will have to work on it and control myself."

Both managers have until Friday, August 30 to reply.