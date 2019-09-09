Super 6: The recipe for success as £250,000 jackpot landed for second week running

Super 6's Guaranteed Jackpot

The Super 6 £250,000 jackpot prize was claimed for a second time in as many weeks, but what exactly is the recipe for success with the free-to-play game?

Callum O'Hare's 91st-minute winner for Coventry City secured the win for Jason Hodges, who then had to endure an agonising 14-minute wait for the final game, Wycombe vs Lincoln, to finish before he could celebrate due to an extended period of injury-time.

Sky Games take a look at the stats behind the success, and the overriding factor with the Super 6 mechanic.

Jason's patience

Jason has played Super 6 for four full seasons, never averaging above 10 points in any of those Super 6 campaigns. His highest score in that period was 19, which consisted of three correct scorelines and two correct results.

Jason could have gave in and stopped playing but that was never his intention - remember it's free to play! He continued to strive for excellence and achieved just that in the sixth Super 6 round of 2019/20, taking home all £250,000 - a lesson to all on not to lose hope and continue to put yourself in contention.

The last two winners, coming in as many weeks, have both played Super 6 for a lengthy period of time, so why not continue to play for free with £250,000 up for grabs? It could be your turn next week...

Super 6's Guaranteed Jackpot

Jason's Super 6 history: The ever-important numbers

2015/16 Season:

Rounds entered: 39

Total points: 296

Average score: 7.59

Best score: 18

2016/17 Season:

Rounds entered: 43

Total points: 338

Average score: 7.86

Best score: 17

2017/18 Season:

Rounds entered: 54

Total points: 377

Average score: 6.98

Best score: 15

2018/19 Season:

Rounds entered: 60

Total points: 471

Average score: 7.85

Best score: 19

2019/20 season:

Rounds entered: 6

Total points: 54

Average score: 9

Best score: 30

Do not miss out on the guaranteed £250,000 Super 6 round on Saturday when the Premier League returns, meaning that the highest points scorer is guaranteed to win the jackpot, whether or not they score 30 points. Play here for free!

Saturday's Super 6 round:

Brighton v Burnley

Manchester United v Leicester

Sheffield United v Southampton

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Chelsea

Swansea v Nottingham Forest