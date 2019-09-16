Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month for August vote

Cauley Woodrow, George Puscas and Jack Marriott have been nominated for the August Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award

Watch the August entries for the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month and vote for your favourite here...

Sky Bet Championship

1:36 Watch the three nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award Watch the three nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award

Cauley Woodrow - BARNSLEY vs Charlton - August 17

Instinct took over as Woodrow saw the ball ricocheting towards him. Snaking out his foot, he drew it to him delightfully before calmly sending an unerring shot into the top corner.

George Puscas - READING vs Cardiff - August 18

Twelve touches took Reading's record signing from just outside his own area, along the touchline, past a defender, into the opposition box and curling home from a tight angle.

Jack Marriott - DERBY vs Bristol City - August 20

A goal of stunning simplicity from a player who knew what he was going to do before the ball came to him. A deft flick with his right foot, a pivot and an arrowhead of a rising finish.

Sky Bet League One

1:02 Watch the three nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award here. Watch the three nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award here.

Ben Close - PORTSMOUTH vs Tranmere - August 10

A spectacular fusion of physics and skill. Close had to judge the flight of a bouncing ball as he ran towards it at pace and then time it to perfection with the outside of his boot.

Marcus Maddison - MK Dons vs PETERBOROUGH- August 24

Give the football genius that is Marcus Maddison space to turn and shoot, then chances are he will punish you. And how, with this unstoppable 25-yard hammerhead of an effort.

Niall Ennis - DONCASTER vs Lincoln- August 24

Route One can also be beautiful. Ennis proved as much with two touches to control a bouncing long ball before letting fly with a rising left-foot shot that found the top corner.

Sky Bet League Two

0:59 Watch the three nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award for August here... Watch the three nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award for August here...

Ryan Broom - CHELTENHAM vs Scunthorpe- August 10

Broom swept in from the wing to nick the ball away from a Scunthorpe defender, then steadied himself and jinked away from another to curl home a perfectly flighted shot.

Clayton Donaldson - BRADFORD vs Oldham- August 17

Having time to think with just the keeper to beat can cloud the mind at times. Not that of Donaldson, who opted for a semi-volley, semi-lob that saw the ball dip in off the bar.

Luther James Wildin - STEVENAGE vs Macclesfield- August 31

Macclesfield were quite happy when a free kick was laid square to Wildin 35 yards from goal. That was until he stepped forward to unleash the purest of strikes into the top corner.