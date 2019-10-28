Bristol City and Charlton charged by FA after melee

Bristol City and Charlton have both been charged by the FA

Bristol City and Charlton Athletic have been charged for being in breach of FA Rule E20 following their EFL Championship fixture on Wednesday, October 23.

It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in or around the 86th minute of the fixture.

2:24 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Charlton Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Charlton

Famara Diedhiou came off the bench and scored an equaliser for City before he was shown a straight red card four minutes from time for kicking out at Jason Pearce, sparking a melee.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, City ran out 2-1 winners after a Josh Brownhill strike deep into stoppage time at Ashton Gate.

Both clubs have until 18:00 on Wednesday 30 October 2019 to respond.