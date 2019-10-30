FA fine Brentford and Millwall for Griffin Park brawl

Brentford and Millwall have both been fined by the FA for failing to control their players at Griffin Park

Brentford and Millwall have both been fined £14,000 by the FA for failing to control their players in their Championship fixture at Griffin Park.

Having been 2-0 down with seven minutes left, Brentford came back to win 3-2, scoring the winner through Ollie Watkins in the fifth minute of stoppage-time during the October 19 game.

Just before the end of the match, tempers boiled over, as a challenge from Millwall's Jed Wallace on David Raya sparked a 14-man brawl.

Nine players were booked in the game, four as a result of the incident, with both clubs charged for being in breach of FA Rule E20 - failing to ensure their players conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.

Both clubs admitted to the charge and accepted the fine.