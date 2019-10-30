Championship News

FA fine Brentford and Millwall for Griffin Park brawl

Last Updated: 30/10/19 1:02pm

Brentford and Millwall have both been fined £14,000 by the FA for failing to control their players in their Championship fixture at Griffin Park.

Having been 2-0 down with seven minutes left, Brentford came back to win 3-2, scoring the winner through Ollie Watkins in the fifth minute of stoppage-time during the October 19 game.

Just before the end of the match, tempers boiled over, as a challenge from Millwall's Jed Wallace on David Raya sparked a 14-man brawl.

Nine players were booked in the game, four as a result of the incident, with both clubs charged for being in breach of FA Rule E20 - failing to ensure their players conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.

Both clubs admitted to the charge and accepted the fine.

