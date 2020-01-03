James McClean: Barnsley charged over sectarian abuse of Stoke midfielder

James McClean has been the target of alleged sectarian abuse

Barnsley have been charged by the FA following an investigation into allegations of sectarian abuse towards Stoke midfielder James McClean.

The FA says Barnsley failed to stop supporters from using "abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference, whether express or implied, to nationality and/or religion and/or beliefs" in the match on November 9, 2019.

Barnsley, who have until January 10 to respond, issued a statement that said: "Barnsley Football Club has a zero tolerance policy on any form of discrimination.

"As a club, we are saddened to have had this charge brought against us. Since the incident was first reported, as a club, we have been thoroughly investigating and we will continue to do so.

"Anybody found to be involved in any form of abusive behaviour when representing Barnsley Football Club will be banned from attending matches.

"We will await and respect the outcome of the FA's charge against us before communicating further on this matter."

McClean, the Republic of Ireland international, was also subjected to sectarian chants during Stoke's 5-2 win at Huddersfield on New Year's Day forcing the match to be temporarily halted.

There was a tannoy announcement in the second half of the game at the John Smith's Stadium saying "racist chanting is affecting the game and will not be tolerated".

However, it is understood the abuse Huddersfield are investigating is of a sectarian nature.

The PFA are set to hold talks with referee bosses and the EFL following the abuse on New Year's Day aimed at McClean.

The 30-year-old has been the target of sectarian abuse in the past for his stance of refusing to wear a Remembrance Day poppy on his shirt.