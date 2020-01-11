Championship highlights and round-up: Brentford and Fulham close gap on West Brom and Leeds

Fulham won 1-0 at Hull

Brentford and Fulham closed the gap on the top two of West Brom and Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship after wins on Saturday.

Third-placed Brentford beat west London rivals QPR 3-1 for a sixth straight win in their final season at Griffin Park.

The Bees raced into a 3-0 lead inside 33 minutes, with Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbuemo and Ollie Watkins on target, the latter scoring his 18th league goal of the season.

Nahki Wells pulled one back for Rangers after the break, but Brentford are now just six points behind second-placed Leeds.

Fulham moved into fourth with a 1-0 win at Hull, Ivan Cavaleiro's spectacular 29th-minute strike securing the three points for the Cottagers.

Leeds' promotion hopes were dented as Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk masterminded a 2-0 victory on his Elland Road return.

Wednesday had to soak up plenty of pressure in the first half as Marcelo Bielsa's side dominated the Sky Bet Championship contest.

But former Leeds boss Monk saw the Owls improve after the break and Jacob Murphy gave them the lead three minutes from time.

Substitute Atdhe Nuhiu wrapped up the win in the fourth minute of stoppage time to take Monk's side into the play-off places.

West Brom took over top spot after drawing 2-2 at Charlton, the Baggies now having a point more than Leeds.

Albion were twice in front through Kenneth Zohore and Hal Robson-Kanu, but Josh Davison and a Sam Johnstone own goal gave the Addicks a valuable point.

Nottingham Forest drop to fifth after being drawing 1-1 at Reading.

In a dramatic finish, Ben Watson put Forest ahead in the sixth minute of stoppage time. But Tobias Figueiredo put through his own net two minutes later.

Gary Rowett's Millwall drew 0-0 at his former club Stoke. Milwall finished with 10 men as Shaun Williams was given a straight red card five minutes from time. The Lions have lost only once in 12 league games while Stoke are now just a point above the relegation zone.

Blackburn and Preston drew 1-1 in a Lancashire derby at Ewood Park. Rovers took the lead through Adam Armstrong's third-minute strike but Preston soon equalised through Josh Harrop's splendid volley.

Middlesbrough and Derby drew 2-2 at the Riverside. Boro twice led through Lewis Wing and Paddy McNair's penalty, but Jason Knight and Duane Holmes' stoppage-time leveller secured a point for the Rams.

Barnsley moved to within a point of safety by beating Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield 2-1. Alex Mowatt and Conor Chaplin put the Tykes on top before Lewis O'Brien pulled one back for Huddersfield.

Wigan's struggles continued with a 2-0 home defeat to Bristol City. Jamie Paterson and Famara Diedhiou scored in the space of two minutes inside the final quarter.

Luton stay bottom after losing 2-1 at home to 10-man Birmingham. Lukas Jutkiewicz headed the Blues into a fourth-minute lead before James Collins levelled from the penalty spot.

Gary Gardner gave Birmingham - who had Harlee Dean sent off in the closing stages - a first win in seven attempts.

Cardiff face Swansea on Sunday.