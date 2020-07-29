When is the 2020 Championship play-off final?
The final will be played at Wembley Stadium once again; where Brentford will meet Fulham.
The stakes do not get much higher than in the Championship play-offs.
Leeds and West Brom have gone up automatically but one more place in the Premier League is on offer and, you can watch the play-off battle unfold exclusively on Sky Sports.
Championship play-off semi-finals
First legs
Second legs
Brentford 3-1 Swansea City (3-2 Agg)
Fulham 1-2 Cardiff City (3-2 Agg)
Championship play-off final
Brentford vs Fulham - Tuesday August 4, 7.45pm at Wembley Stadium - Coverage from 7pm on Sky Sports Football