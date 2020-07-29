When is the 2020 Championship play-off final?

Brentford have booked their place in the final but who will they face?

When is the 2020 Sky Bet Championship play-off final?

The stakes do not get much higher than in the Championship play-offs.

Leeds and West Brom have gone up automatically but one more place in the Premier League is on offer and, you can watch the play-off battle unfold exclusively on Sky Sports.

First legs

Swansea City 1-0 Brentford

Cardiff City 0-2 Fulham

Second legs

Brentford 3-1 Swansea City (3-2 Agg)

Fulham 1-2 Cardiff City (3-2 Agg)

Championship play-off final

Brentford vs Fulham - Tuesday August 4, 7.45pm at Wembley Stadium - Coverage from 7pm on Sky Sports Football