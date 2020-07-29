Championship News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

When is the 2020 Championship play-off final?

The final will be played at Wembley Stadium once again; where Brentford will meet Fulham.

Last Updated: 30/07/20 10:02pm

Brentford have booked their place in the final but who will they face?
Brentford have booked their place in the final but who will they face?

When is the 2020 Sky Bet Championship play-off final?

The stakes do not get much higher than in the Championship play-offs.

Leeds and West Brom have gone up automatically but one more place in the Premier League is on offer and, you can watch the play-off battle unfold exclusively on Sky Sports.

Championship play-off semi-finals

First legs

Swansea City 1-0 Brentford

Cardiff City 0-2 Fulham

Second legs

Brentford 3-1 Swansea City (3-2 Agg)

Also See:

Fulham 1-2 Cardiff City (3-2 Agg)

Championship play-off final

Brentford vs Fulham - Tuesday August 4, 7.45pm at Wembley Stadium - Coverage from 7pm on Sky Sports Football

Have you opted into Sky Bet Club?

Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday to earn a free £5. Free bets will credited by 7pm on Monday.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK