Championship highlights and round-up: Fulham thrashed, Leeds win, West Brom held
Last Updated: 15/02/20 5:40pm
Cauley Woodrow delivered a blow to former club Fulham's promotion challenge as he scored twice in a 3-0 win which keeps alive Barnsley's hopes of pulling off an unlikely survival bid.
Watch Championship highlights
Tap here to see highlights from all of the Sky Bet Championship matches...
Gerhard Struber's side arrived at Craven Cottage positioned at the foot of the Championship table and having collected just one point from their previous five games.
But Woodrow's first-half penalty and excellent late strike, together with Jacob Brown's goal early in the second half, ensured the Tykes staged a repeat of their opening weekend victory over Scott Parker's high-flying side to claim only their sixth win of the season.
Nottingham Forest's Matty Cash scored an added-time equaliser to snatch a 2-2 draw at West Brom as the Baggies' lead at the top of the Championship was cut to four points.
The hosts had twice led through Callum Robinson and a Tobias Figueiredo own goal but were denied a fourth successive win by Kyle Bartley's own goal and Cash's late intervention.
That allowed second-placed Leeds to reduce the deficit with just their second win in seven league matches courtesy of Luke Ayling's goal against his former club Bristol City.
Victory brought the added bonus of opening up a three-point cushion over third-placed Fulham.
Brentford moved above Forest into fourth on goal difference after Ethan Pinnock's 17th-minute goal cancelled out Lukas Jutkiewicz's tap-in in a 1-1 draw at Birmingham.
Blackburn moved within three points of the play-offs with a 2-0 win over Charlton thanks to first-half goals from John Buckley and Tosin Adarabioyo.
Rovers overtook Cardiff, who twice came from behind to deny struggling Wigan victory in a 2-2 draw.
Kieffer Moore scored twice for the Latics, his second from the spot in first-half added time after Josh Murphy's half-volley had cancelled out his opener, but Marlon Pack's deflected shot 10 minutes after the break earned the hosts a point.
QPR were 4-2 winners at home to Stoke having recovered from 2-0 down.
Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair scored after the break following a crazy first half that saw four goals scored in 11 minutes.
Stoke went 2-0 up through Sam Clucas and Tyrese Campbell only for Jordan Hugill and Ebere Eze to level things up by half-time.
Derby were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield after Tom Lawrence's 20-yard shot was cancelled out by Harry Toffolo's equaliser.
Shaun Hutchinson's 78th-minute header was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Millwall at Preston but there was more misery for floundering Sheffield Wednesday, who have not won once since Christmas.
Ovie Ejaria's brilliant through-ball teed up Reading team-mate Yakou Meite for the opener and Osaze Urhoghide was then sent off for a second bookable offence after bringing down Ejaria - the Owls' fifth red card of the season.
Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson then mishandled George Puscas' shot and Sam Baldock's late penalty made it 3-0.
Ryan Tunnicliffe's first goal of the season was enough for second-bottom Luton to win 1-0 at Middlesbrough.
Hull and Swansea played out a remarkable 4-4 draw on Friday night.
New Year, same Super 6!
FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the sixth time this season.