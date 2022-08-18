David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Norwich vs Millwall, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Norwich finally got off the mark in midweek, although that seems a strange thing to say after only four games of the season! It was a big win for Dean Smith and his side, though, and it should lift some of the pressure.

You think you have seen it all in the Championship, and then you see how Millwall managed to get a draw at Swansea on Tuesday night. It was scarcely believable. I think that will give them the confidence to head to Carrow Road and get a draw.

Preston vs Watford, Saturday 3pm

It has been a strange old start to the season for Preston. Six points so far, four clean sheets from four, and just one - absolutely incredible - goal scored.

It is hard to know what to make of Watford because you just don’t know what their squad is going to look like by the end of the window. But with the squad they have there now I think they should nick this.

Sheffield United vs Blackburn, Saturday 3pm

It was a good win from Sheffield United against Sunderland in midweek, although they did benefit somewhat from the red card early in the first half. They are continuing to build some momentum under Paul Heckingbottom.

Not many would have seen Blackburn’s defeat at Reading coming, especially the manner of it, after the way they had started the season. But that does just sum up the Championship. Home win here for me.

Swansea vs Luton, Saturday 3pm

Swansea will need to shake the way they threw away that lead against Millwall from their minds and focus on this one, because it’s a great chance for their first home win of the season.

Luton have not started the campaign well. It could be a bit of a play-off hangover, because they poured everything into an unbelievable season and it would have taken a bit out of them. It could be another fruitless afternoon for them in South Wales.

West Brom vs Hull, Saturday 3pm

West Brom badly, badly need a win. Steve Bruce says they are short a few bodies, but there is still enough quality in that squad to have started better than they had. It does not take long for pressure to build in this league

Hull have enjoyed a much better start, and battled to a solid draw at Burnley in a game they were mostly dominated in. It showed the resolve they have, despite being an evolving side under Shota Arveladze. I think they'll edge it.

Bristol City vs Cardiff, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It may not have been entirely clear from Nigel Pearson’s post-match reaction, but Bristol City actually enjoyed a pretty decent first win of the season against Luton in midweek.

Cardiff ground out a draw at West Brom on Wednesday night to continue their decent start. They aren’t scoring or conceding many, but progress looks like it’s being made. I'll go for a draw in this one.

