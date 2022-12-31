Sky Bet Championship predictions: West Brom, Sheff Utd to start 2023 with wins?

Norwich vs Watford, Monday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Most would have had these two jostling for another Premier League at the top of the table, but it really has not worked out that way so far.

Norwich began life without Dean Smith with that draw against Reading, with Watford being humbled by Swansea. It's so tight at the moment that both need to pick up points quickly to avoid a rapid slide down the standings. Score draw, for me.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Preston, Monday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Despite falling to defeat against Burnley on Friday, Stoke only shipped one goal, which, against the runaway leaders, is not bad going. It may fuel their belief that their current league position does not offer a true reflection.

I'm not quite sure what has happened to Preston over the last few weeks. They looked so good against Blackburn on December 1o, but have lost every game since and dropped all the way down to 15th. It can't go on forever, though, so I have a feeling they may sneak this one.

Prediction: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Reading, Monday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

I'm really looking forward to this one. It's hard to believe West Brom were bottom of the league at the start of November - they've won seven of the last eight since then and conceded just two goals! What a job Carlos Corberan is doing there.

Reading are coasting along very nicely, too, after a sticky patch in October and the start of November, though they were slightly fortunate to get a point against Norwich on Friday. I think the Baggies might just start with another win here, though.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Sheffield United, Monday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

QPR dominated the ball against Luton last time out, but just really lacked any kind of creativity in the final third and were well beaten as a result of that. It just hasn't got going for Neil Critchley yet.

And, in all honesty, I really can't see past a comfortable Sheffield United win here. The Blades are absolutely cruising and, alongside Burnley, look very much on course for promotion, even at this very early stage.

Prediction: 1-3 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions

Monday January 2, 3pm

Birmingham vs Middlesbrough: 1-2

Swansea vs Burnley: 1-2

Wigan vs Hull: 1-2