EFL Championship, League One and League Two clubs vote in favour of curtailment proposals

The majority of the 71 Football League sides have voted in favour of proposals to change the EFL regulations, should curtailment of the 2019/20 season be required.

In a meeting on Tuesday, clubs came to the agreement that the respective league seasons will be decided through the following means, if the campaigns have to be cut short:

Final divisional placings will be determined on unweighted points per game (if required).

Promotion and relegation should be retained.

Play-Offs will be played in all circumstances but will not be extended (beyond four teams).

Clubs in Leagues One and Two will now meet by division later on Tuesday to formally determine whether to resume playing the 2019/20 season or opt for curtailment.

Not all clubs attended the virtual meeting on Tuesday morning, with the majority of teams voting by proxy on the policies proposed by the EFL board, Barnsley and Tranmere Rovers.

Teams in English football's second tier are due to restart the Championship campaign on June 20 behind closed doors subject to health conditions being met, while a decision is yet to be reached on whether to resume the season in League One, and on May 15, League Two clubs voted to end their 2019-20 campaign.

A statement released by the EFL read: "Proposals were submitted by Barnsley and Tranmere Rovers alongside amendments to an EFL Board proposal which were put forward by Lincoln City, Stevenage and Ipswich Town.

"Following a vote on each by all 71 Clubs, it was overwhelmingly agreed (by a majority of all Clubs and a majority in the Championship) to adopt the EFL Board's proposal into EFL Regulations, which now means the following applies in the event a division curtails its 2019/20 season or it is ended by any other means.

"1. Final divisional placings will be determined on unweighted points per game (if required).

"2. Promotion and relegation should be retained.

"3. Play-Offs will be played in all circumstances but will not be extended (beyond four teams).

"Clubs in Leagues One and Two will now meet by division later today to formally determine whether to resume playing the 2019/20 season or opt for curtailment. The Championship Clubs restart their season on 20 June."

EFL chair Rick Parry, added: "Whilst it has always remained the Board's position to play the remainder of the season where possible.

"The decision reached at today's meeting follows a full and considered consultation period with our member clubs.

"The Board has endeavoured to listen to all views and alternative approaches but understands that the decisions taken will not be met with universal satisfaction from all Clubs."

Financial concerns, costs of coronavirus testing and player contracts remain significant concerns for League One and Two sides, proving to be an obstacle to an imminent return to action behind-closed-doors.

Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart has previously suggested that there are 15 clubs who will vote to end the League One season this week.

There is a COVID-19 programme currently in place for playing and non-playing staff at clubs in all three divisions and two individuals tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of EFL testing.