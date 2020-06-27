Championship highlights and round-up: Cardiff move into sixth

Cardiff moved into sixth place after beating Preston

Cardiff struck three times in the final 21 minutes to win their Sky Bet Championship play-off battle with Preston 3-1 at a rain-lashed Deepdale.

A drab contest played out in ferocious showers burst into life when Joe Ralls broke the deadlock with a far-post header in the 69th minute.

Daniel Johnson quickly equalised but Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Robert Glatzel struck late on to lift the Bluebirds above Preston and into the top six.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston and Cardiff.

Derby climbed up to eighth after a 2-1 win at home to Reading. A quick-fire double late in the first half from Tom Lawrence and Wayne Rooney, scoring his fifth goal for the club from the penalty spot, in truth flattered the hosts at the break as Reading had created the better chances and hit a post through Ovie Ejaria.

Andy Rinomhota's header after 62 minutes saw the Royals pull a goal back, but Derby made it two wins from their two matches since the resumption. Both sides had a player sent off after the final whistle as Lawrence and Matt Miazga were shown red cards following a confrontation.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Reading.

Blackburn and Swansea, meanwhile, suffered disappointing defeats to leave them both four points adrift of Cardiff in sixth.

Blackburn lost 2-0 at Wigan, who secured the victory with late goals from Lee Evans and Michael Jacobs. Swansea lost 1-0 at home to Luton, who boosted their own survival hopes thanks to a James Collins goal.

Luton remain in the relegation zone, three points adrift of Hull, who climbed out of the bottom three despite throwing away the lead twice to draw 3-3 with Birmingham.

Neil Warnock earned victory on his Middlesbrough bow as they won 2-0 to leapfrog Stoke. The Potters themselves are left just two places and a point above the bottom three.

Charlton climbed three points above the drop after beating QPR 1-0 at home. Darren Pratley's early header sealed the win at The Valley.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and West Brom.

Leeds moved top of the Championship after beating Fulham 3-0 at Elland Road, leaping above West Brom following their 1-0 defeat at Brentford on Friday night. It moves Leeds eight points clear of the Bees in third.

Elsewhere, Barnsley drew 0-0 with Millwall, a result which left the Tykes bottom of the table.