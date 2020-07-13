Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month vote for June
Last Updated: 11/07/20 12:02pm
Watch the June entries for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month and vote for your favourite at the bottom of the page...
Marcus Tavernier - Stoke City v MIDDLESBROUGH - June 27
Talk about instant impact. Tavernier had just come on the pitch when he chased a through ball, spun back inside, drove into space and whipped his low shot into the bottom corner.
Cyrus Christie - Queens Park Rangers v FULHAM - June 30
With just five goals in 285 prior league games, Christie hardly rated as a threat when he stepped into the Fulham attack. The sweetness of a low 25-yard drive suggests otherwise.
Harry Cornick - Leeds United v LUTON TOWN - June 30
The lone Luton attacker as he chased onto a pass, Cornick was happy to go solo, squaring up a defender before opening up his stance to curl a delightful shot into the far top corner.