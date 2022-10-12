Championship football live: How to watch games live on Sky Sports and free match highlights

Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports in October, November and December and free match highlights throughout the season.

How to watch Championship matches live on Sky

Alongside featured games being shown live on Sky Sports Football, selected games will be available live for Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.

For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.

Midweek matches are also available to NOW Month members. However, they are not available with a NOW Day pass or in Sky pubs.

Please note: We can only show rescheduled, displaced midweek games or games taking place away from Saturday at 3pm that are not part of a regular midweek round on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.

How to watch free Championship match highlights

You can watch highlights of all Championship games with Sky Sports for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Championship match on the Sky Sports website and app for the majority of games shortly after full-time.

Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android.

You'll also be able to watch in-game goals from Sky Live games in our match blogs and on Twitter.

Championship matches live on Sky

Here are the fixtures currently confirmed to be shown live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app. Red Button coverage gets under way five minutes before kick-off.

Saturday October 15

Luton vs QPR, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Rotherham vs Huddersfield, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Watford vs Norwich, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Sunday October 16

Hull vs Birmingham, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Tuesday October 18

Huddersfield vs Preston, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Norwich vs Luton, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Swansea vs Reading, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Blackburn vs Sunderland, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Stoke vs Rotherham, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

West Brom vs Bristol City, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Wednesday October 19

Birmingham vs Burnley, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Blackpool vs Hull, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Coventry vs Sheffield United, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

QPR vs Cardiff, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Wigan vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Millwall vs Watford, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Sunday October 23

Swansea vs Cardiff, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Friday October 28

Birmingham vs QPR, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Saturday October 29

West Brom vs Sheff Utd, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Tuesday 1 November

Luton vs Reading, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Coventry vs Blackburn, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Hull vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Preston vs Swansea, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Bristol City vs Sheffield United, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

West Brom vs Blackpool, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Wednesday 2 November

Birmingham vs Millwall, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Burnley vs Rotherham, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Cardiff vs Watford, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Huddersfield vs Sunderland, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Wigan vs Stoke, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Norwich vs QPR, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Friday 4 November

Reading vs Preston, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Saturday 5 November

Sheffield United vs Burnley, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Tuesday 8 November

Watford vs Reading, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Friday 11 November

Birmingham vs Sunderland, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Sunday 13 November

Burnley vs Blackburn, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Saturday 10 December

Blackburn vs Preston, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Sunday 11 December

QPR vs Burnley, 1pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Monday 12 December

Sunderland vs West Brom, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Friday 16 December

Birmingham vs Reading, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Saturday 17 December

Norwich vs Blackburn, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Sunday 18 December

Luton vs Millwall, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Monday 19 December

Wigan vs Sheffield United, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app