Championship football live: How to watch matches live on Sky Sports

Here is how you can watch New Year Championship matches live across Sky Sports throughout January.

Alongside featured games being shown live on Sky Sports Football, selected games taking place throughout the month will be available live for Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.

For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.

Midweek matches are also available to NOW Month members. However, they are not available with a NOW Day pass or in Sky pubs.

Please note: We can only show rescheduled, displaced midweek games or games taking place away from Saturday at 3pm that are not part of a regular midweek round on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.

Here are the fixtures currently confirmed to be shown live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app. Red Button coverage gets under way five minutes before kick-off.

Tuesday January 18

Fulham vs Birmingham (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Preston vs Sheffield United (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Wednesday January 19

Hull vs Blackburn (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Saturday January 22

Bristol City vs Cardiff City (12.30pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Nottingham Forest vs Derby (12.30pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Monday January 24

Blackburn vs Middlesbrough (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Tuesday January 25

QPR vs Swansea (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Friday January 28

Huddersfield vs Stoke (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Saturday January 29

Peterborough vs Sheffield United (5.30pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Sunday January 30