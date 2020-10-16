Championship football live: How to watch midweek matches live on Sky Sports

Watch midweek Championship matches live across Sky Sports this season.
All games taking place across midweek rounds in the 2020/21 season on Tuesday and Wednesday nights will be available live to Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports Football Red Button - alongside the featured game being shown live on Sky Sports Football.
Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.
For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.
Midweek matches are only available through these channels and cannot be watched with a NOW TV pass and are also not available in Sky pubs.
Please note: We can only show rescheduled, displaced midweek games or games taking place away from Saturday at 3pm that aren't part of a regular midweek round on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.
Here are the rounds of midweek games currently confirmed to be shown live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app. All fixtures 7.45pm kick-off unless stated. Red Button coverage gets under way five minutes before kick-off.
Tuesday, October 20
- Bristol City vs Middlesbrough - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Coventry vs Swansea - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Huddersfield vs Derby - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Millwall vs Luton - Live on Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Norwich vs Birmingham - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
- Nottingham Forest vs Rotherham - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Reading vs Wycombe (8pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Wednesday, October 21
- Cardiff vs Bournemouth - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- QPR vs Preston - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
- Stoke vs Barnsley - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Watford vs Blackburn - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
Tuesday, October 27
- Barnsley vs QPR - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Blackburn vs Reading - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Brentford vs Norwich- Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Middlesbrough vs Coventry - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Swansea vs Stoke - Live on Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Wycombe vs Watford - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Wednesday, October 28
- Birmingham vs Huddersfield - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Bournemouth vs Bristol City - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Derby vs Cardiff - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Luton vs Nottingham Forest - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
- Preston vs Millwall - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app
- Rotherham vs Sheffield Wednesday - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app