Norwich City complain to EFL after Luton Town's Luke Berry makes contact with referee

Norwich City left stunned as referee Darren England failed to sanction Luton Town midfielder Luke Berry in their Championship clash after home side awarded penalty; James Collins scored to secure three points on fans' return at Kenilworth Road

Thursday 3 December 2020 16:05, UK

Image: Luke Berry made contact with the referee when reacting to the award of a penalty

Norwich City have complained to the EFL after Luton Town's Luke Berry came into contact with the referee after celebrating the award of a penalty in Wednesday's 3-1 victory for the Hatters.

The incident happened in the 47th minute when referee Darren England awarded the home side a penalty as he adjudged Norwich captain Grant Hanley to have handled in the box.

Luton midfielder Luke Berry struggled to hide his delight, swinging both arms around England's neck, although the latter remained unfazed.

Image: Luton's James Collins (left) scored a 47th-minute penalty awarded for a Grant Hanley (right) handball

Norwich's bench were left stunned after the official failed to sanction Berry despite being man-handled.

James Collins converted the spot-kick and eventually sealed the three points as Luton ran out 3-1 winners, earning a first home win since October 3 as they welcomed back fans to Kenilworth Road in style.

Despite the loss, Norwich remain top of the Championship, one point clear of Bournemouth, Watford, Reading and Bristol City.

