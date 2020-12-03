Norwich City complain to EFL after Luton Town's Luke Berry makes contact with referee

Norwich City have complained to the EFL after Luton Town's Luke Berry came into contact with the referee after celebrating the award of a penalty in Wednesday's 3-1 victory for the Hatters.
The incident happened in the 47th minute when referee Darren England awarded the home side a penalty as he adjudged Norwich captain Grant Hanley to have handled in the box.
Luton midfielder Luke Berry struggled to hide his delight, swinging both arms around England's neck, although the latter remained unfazed.
Norwich's bench were left stunned after the official failed to sanction Berry despite being man-handled.
James Collins converted the spot-kick and eventually sealed the three points as Luton ran out 3-1 winners, earning a first home win since October 3 as they welcomed back fans to Kenilworth Road in style.
Despite the loss, Norwich remain top of the Championship, one point clear of Bournemouth, Watford, Reading and Bristol City.