Championship highlights and round-up: Norwich climb top, Derby win again

Teemu Pukki fired Norwich back to the top of the Sky Bet Championship as Reading were made to pay the penalty.
Watch Championship highlights
Tap here to see highlights from all of the Sky Bet Championship matches...
The Finland international converted a 55th-minute spot-kick awarded for Liam Moore's foul on Max Aarons to snatch a 2-1 win at the Madejski Stadium.
Emi Buendia got the visitors off to the perfect start with just 11 minutes gone and although Michael Olise restored parity within three minutes, Pukki held his nerve when it mattered.
Wayne Rooney's Derby revival continued with a 2-0 home victory over Swansea which extended their unbeaten run to six games.
Colin Kazim-Richards fired them into a fourth-minute lead which was doubled by Kamil Jozwiak eight minutes before the break to dent the Swans' promotion drive.
Chuba Akpom secured back-to-back wins for 10-man Middlesbrough with the only goal against Luton.
Akpom's 52nd-minute strike proved to be the winner, although James Collins had a 67th-minute equaliser from the penalty spot chalked off because he touched the ball twice after Sam Morsy had been sent off for handball.
Sean Morrison's last-gasp header saw Cardiff bounce back from their derby defeat to Swansea to beat Birmingham in a five-goal thriller.
Robert Glatzel had put the home side in front, but Birmingham led 2-1 with 13 minutes remaining thanks to goals from Marc Roberts and Ivan Sanchez before Harry Wilson levelled to set up Morrison's 89th-minute winner.
Adam Armstrong was Blackburn's late, late hero as they came from behind to beat Rotherham 2-1 at Ewood Park.
Armstrong scored the decisive goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time, stabbing home from Daniel Ayala's knock-down after Harvey Elliott's 80th-minute equaliser had dragged his side back into it.
Michael Smith had given the visitors the lead with 29 minutes remaining, but Rovers mounted a grandstand finish.
Huddersfield responded to their 5-0 weekend drubbing at Bournemouth with a goalless draw at Coventry, who are now unbeaten in eight.